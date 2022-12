The holiday tradition continued Sunday, featuring unique ornaments and pysanky eggs crafted by local artists.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport.

The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month.

The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber Museum along with the talented artists who crafted them.