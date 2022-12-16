'Catch the Spirit' in Williamsport

The third 'Catch the Spirit' event in Williamsport brought extra foot traffic to downtown stores.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People lined the streets of downtown Williamsport for the third-ever 'Catch the Spirit' event. Part of the city was transformed into a Christmas village with crafts and food.

"We have all homemade vendors. There is woodworkers, ladies who make cookies and all different kinds of stuff," said Beth Armanda, a member of the Williamsport Business Association.

The Williamsport Business Association hosts the event to provide an extra boost to small businesses downtown.

"It was created out of a love for Hallmark movies and wanting to do something for our downtown and create a little holiday spirit and late-night shopping," added Armanda.

Many local shops kept their doors open for extended hours during the event. They were excited about the extra business.

"You know, it makes you feel like it is all possible. It is business," said Alissa Dubois at Otto Bookstore.

"Any foot traffic we can get. I mean, yesterday obviously was a bust, but now today, people are out and about," said Deborah Campbell at Patinaz.

Campbell works at Patinaz on Fourth Street. The store had a steady stream of customers.

"Wasn't sure with the weather whether it was going to pan out or not, but it actually has, and it just picked up an hour ago, so it is good," she said

Otto Bookstore is a staple in Williamsport. Workers there told Newswatch 16 that it is not all about the sales. They hoped to spread some holiday cheer.

"It is about making people happy. So, certainly, as an independent bookstore, what we are trying to do is make people happy," said Dubois.

With just over a week till Christmas, businesses hope events like this carry them through the holiday.