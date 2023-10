The Montoursville Area High School District has not released any information about the student's condition.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A high school student from Lycoming County was hurt after an accident on a field trip Wednesday morning.

The student fell at Jacoby Falls in the Loyalsock State Forest in Gamble Township, according to Montoursville Area High School.

The district has not released any information about the student's condition but did express its gratitude to emergency officials for their quick response.