High school seniors read books to children virtually

Seniors at Montoursville Area High School are posting videos of themselves reading children's books online.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The parking lot and classrooms at Montoursville Area High School are empty due to the coronavirus. However, a group of seniors is managing to stay busy while the school doors stay locked.

"A teacher at the high school messaged us and was like, 'Hey, would you be willing to read to the elementary school kids?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I'd love to do that," said senior Mara Persun.

Students recorded themselves reading children's books. The videos have been posted on the school's Facebook page for kids in the local area to watch.

"I looked around the house and found a children's book and I recorded myself reading it and as if I was reading it to a bunch of kids sitting in front of me," said senior Abby Shoemaker.

"Kids obviously can't be at school so they aren't getting that interaction or reading possibly or interacting with other students so personally I was like, why not read them a story?" said senior Julia Mertes.

The students say they just want to make others happy. However, they also tell Newswatch 16 that it's boosting their morale, too.

"I try to stay positive and this was such a positive thing to do so I was like might as well do it, there is nothing else to do."

"If there is a way that I can make them feel better about this situation then I will do that in any way possible."