Help for injured logger

A man badly hurt on the job last month received a gift on his last day of rehab in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A group called ALIFT, short for "Assisting Loggers Immediately Fund Trust," was waiting outside UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport to give Brandon Devonshire a check for $1,500.

That money is to help with medical bills.

Devonshire suffered a spinal cord injury at his logging job and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

ALIFT urges loggers hurt on the job like Devonshire to call them for support.