Help for injured logger

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A group called ALIFT, short for "Assisting Loggers Immediately Fund Trust," was waiting outside UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport to give Brandon Devonshire a check for $1,500.
That money is to help with medical bills.
Devonshire suffered a spinal cord injury at his logging job and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
ALIFT urges loggers hurt on the job like Devonshire to call them for support.
Two weeks, Devonshire made the news when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend in the middle of a therapy session.