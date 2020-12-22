Heavy snow last week and rain on the way means flood watches

Lycoming County saw devastating floods when heavy snow was followed by rain in 1996. The conditions right now have them preparing.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — "We've got six major waterways in Lycoming County, so at any time, any of them could flood," said Lycoming County Emergency Management Specialist Paula Young.

Nearly two feet of snow hit Lycoming County last Wednesday and Thursday, and much of the county is still blanketed in white.

With temperatures expected to rise in the coming days, and rain in the forecast, it's not unlike the conditions of January 1996 that caused devastating flooding in the area.

People were forced from their houses, and roadways were wiped out.

"The streams have been relatively low here due to having a drought here late fall, so that's a positive on our side."

Emergency management officials say there are flood watches in effect, but they are minimal compared to 24 years ago. They're monitoring their stream gauges daily.

"As the event gets closer, we'll be checking them more frequently, maybe half a day in between, so twice a day," said Young. "Then, as the weather picks up, we'll be checking them hourly to make sure they're rising at a relatively slow rate."

They're asking for all hands on deck and are asking each municipality to prepare as well.

"Just letting them know about cleaning out their streams and culverts to be able to relieve some access flooding, so the rainwater has somewhere to go in the coming days," Young said.

Area fire departments are also asking people to clear ice and snow from any storm drains near their property. If flooding does occur, officials want to remind people not to try to drive through floodwaters. Their motto is "turn around, don't drown."