Hats for Heat raising thousands for folks in need

A heating company in Lycoming County will provide dozens of homes with free heating oil.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Vince Reeder of Reeder Bros. Fuel Services in Montoursville strives to help folks in central Pennsylvania heat their homes. Both he and his girlfriend, Echo Mitchell, sold hats, shirts, and other merchandise for the second "Hats for Heat" campaign.

"I think it is something that touches everybody. Everybody needs to heat their house, and some people just can't. So, I think it is a good cause that people come out to help us," said Reeder.

This past weekend, the company held a fundraiser at the Loyalsock Hotel with a basket raffle. The hotel donated 10 percent of its sales that day to the campaign.

"We ended up just throwing more into it. We just made it around $2,000, so we could get it up more. Because the people in the community come in to support us, so we want to support them too," said Evan Mumma, the owner of the hotel.

Reeder says the entire campaign raised more than $66,000. Surpassing the first year's total by more than $50,000

"She told me the total, and it blew me away. My mind instantly goes to we are going to be able to help out so many people. I love that part," Reeder said.

"It was a lot of work. It is definitely a full-time job for more than one person, but it is worth it. At the end, when we saw that total, it was mind-blowing," said Mitchell.

With cold temperatures in the forecast, Reeder is now looking to put that money to use.

"The price of fuel has essentially doubled. I just ask that people tell me their story, and then we try to reach back out to them and deliver free oil," added Reeder.

Those in need of help heating their homes in central Pennsylvania can contact Reeder through email at vincereeder@gmail.com.