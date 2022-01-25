'Hats For Heat' Helping pay high heat bills

Reeder Brother's Fuel Services is selling hats to raise money to pay for people's heating bills.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As winter temperatures continue to dip below the freezing point, more and more folks will be cranking up the heat in their homes.

However, with the rising prices for heat, some folks will struggle to stay warm.

Reeder Brother's Fuel Services based in Montoursville has come up with a way to help those folks out.

"I got some hats for my brothers and myself with our business name on them and there was a lot of interest in the hats. So, I brainstormed and figured we could help a lot of people out if we sell these hats," said Vince Reeder of Reeder Brother's Fuel Services.

The company has hundreds of hats for sale. Each hat costs $25. The profit from each sale will go towards people who can't keep up with the rising prices for heat.

"Our cost is over three dollars a gallon for fuel oil and that adds up pretty quick and when we have these really cold months it goes pretty quick," said Reeder.

In addition to the hat sale, a fundraiser will be held on January 29th at the Loyalsock Hotel on route 87 just north of Montoursville. There will be food, a 50/50 drawing, and a basket auction. 10% of the hotel's sales that day will go right to the "Hats for Heat" campaign.

"From 9 am to 1:30 in the morning. We will start it out with a breakfast, then into lunch and dinner. We will have some entertainment at night," said Evan Mumma, the owner of Loyalsock Hotel.

Hats can be purchased at the event.

"We will be taking orders all day if we run out. But, we roughly have about 2000 in orders so far coming," added Reeder.

Vince Reeder tells Newswatch 16 that he plans on doing this "Hats for Heat" campaign annually. Next year he hopes to add more clothing items such as shirts and jackets.

You can contact Vince Reeder by email to purchase a hat. He can be reached at Vincereeder@gmail.com.