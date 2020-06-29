Habitat for Humanity building home for family in need

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is building its 54th home in the organization's 30th year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In a few month's time, a project on Diamond Street in Williamsport will be constructed into a home for a family in need.

The home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in Lycoming County.

"Every family deserves a decent place to live, so our mission here in the greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity is to see that happen and to play that out and we hope to do that at least once a year by getting involved in a home build project," said executive director Tom Szulanczyk.

Habitat for Humanity helps build homes for families who may never have owned a home before.

"We are taking on this project with our partner family Stephanie and her two children, so Stephanie will be a first-time homeowner and she is partnered with us as a low-income resident of the area to build the home alongside us," said program director Kelsey Boyles.

The organization has been serving Lycoming County for 30 years.

"It is our 30th year as an official Habitat for Humanity affiliate so our office has built or renovated 54 homes over the last 30 years in this area."

It could take a couple of months to finish the work there.

Construction for the home on Diamond street was supposed to begin in March but COVID-19 pushed the start date back, but that hasn't stopped people from volunteering.

"It has actually been very positive, we have seen a lot of community involvement and community support at this time which is absolutely wonderful."