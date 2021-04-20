Gunfire investigation in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport say they're investigating shots fired at a park that may have hit a teen.
Officers responded to Flanigan Park on Monday after someone heard the shots.
Police say they found evidence of a shooting
As they were searching, a call came in from the emergency room at UPMC that they were treating a young adult male for a gunshot wound to the leg.
The wound was not life threatening and the male was released from the hospital.
Williamsport police are still looking to that incident.