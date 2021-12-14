Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity to build 10 homes in five years

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity will break ground on their 55th home in the county this spring.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity has been building homes since 1989. The nonprofit organization has built or repaired a total of 54 houses for low-income families in the county.

"We build homes and repair homes, and we work throughout the county, really, in whatever we can do," said Duane Hershberger, the executive director of the organization.

Any donations that are made out to the organization go a long way, according to officials. The organization will use the incoming donation money to build its 55th house.

"The donation from the Tegna Foundation will go towards our first build on Scott Street in Williamsport. We are going to be building three doubles over there which will house six families," said Corrine Stammel-Demmien, the program director.

The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity isn't just focused on one house at a time, the goal is to build several houses in the coming years.

"Over the next five years, we plan to build ten homes in Williamsport and South Williamsport. There will be four houses in South Williamsport and six homes in the Newberry section of Williamsport," said Hershberger.

The organization says any assistance around the holidays in the form of donations or volunteering is a big help to its cause.

"Around the end of the year is when people think about giving and that has been especially true this year, as we've had people just digging in their pockets to help out. They share the excitement in what we are planning to do over the next few years," said Hershberger.