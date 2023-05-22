Grand Slam Parade returns to WNEP

The Little League World Series is set to kick off once again this August with the Grand Slam Parade. This year, viewers will be able to catch it live on WNEP.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In three months, Williamsport will welcome the world. The return of the Little League World Series means another Grand Slam Parade.

"It is our opportunity to say congratulations to the teams for making it here, welcome to the families and friends following these teams, and to give everyone that warm welcome we tend to give when they come for the world series," said Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Newswatch 16 is looking forward to the fun this year. The parade will air live on WNEP-TV.

"We are so excited to welcome the world to the Grand Slam Parade back live on WNEP. It is thrilling to be a part of this international event right here in our own backyard," said Julie Eisenman, president and general manager of WNEP.

The Grand Slam Parade will include a Baseball Hall of Fame player.

Fink says the deadline to register a float for the parade is coming up.

"Applications are due June 1. People can go online, and they can find the application right there."

The parade usually has more than 80 floats.

"We get nonprofits; businesses look forward to participating in this, and it is a great way to show your community support. We see some really cool floats, and we do awards," Fink said.

The Grand Slam Parade will be coming down Fourth Street on August 14, and if you can't make it, you can check it out on WNEP, WNEP.com, the WNEP App and with WNEP+ on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and more.