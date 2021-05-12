Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade called off for 2021

The parade is usually held before the start of the Little League World Series in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Grand Slam Parade in Williamsport will not be held this year before the start of the Little League World Series.

The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau says it would not be possible because of COVID-19 precautions being taken with players.

Williamsport Welcomes the World is still on but there will be some changes. It will be held on two days—the first Friday and Saturday of the series in August in Lycoming County.