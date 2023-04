Prysmian Group North America will expand its plant in Williamsport, creating almost 30 new jobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Governor Josh Shapiro announced that a manufacturing plant in Lycoming County will be expanding.

Prysmian Group North America will expand its plant in Williamsport, creating almost 30 new jobs.

The plant makes many different kinds of products, including electronic cables and wires and systems for power transmission.

The company operates 28 manufacturing plants across North America, including the Williamsport facility.