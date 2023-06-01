Getting ready for Crosscutters opening night

For some, Memorial Day marks the start of summer. For others, it's the first baseball game of the season. In that case, summer starts Thursday in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Anthony Markle sat in the stands as a fan throughout his entire childhood.

Now, he's seeing Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport from new perspectives—the dugout and the field.

He landed a new job as the pitching coach for the Williamsport Crosscutters.

"This ballpark, this city raised me to who I am, to love the game of baseball. And to come back here a long time later and celebrate 25 years with the Crosscutters, you know, I couldn't write it any better," Markle said.

Markle just moved back from Florida for the summer and started practicing with the players.

"They're ready to go. They're loose. They're getting healthy, and they're ready to get in front of fans. They like putting on a show."

The gates at Historic Bowman Field will be open to fans for the first time in months Thursday night.

"It's the night that we wait for all year," said Gabe Sinicropi, vice president of marketing. "No matter where you are, no matter what level of play, opening night is always exciting."

If you want to enjoy this beautiful summer weather two nights in a row, there's also a Meet The Cutters event on Wednesday night.

"It's totally free of charge. So come on out between 5 and 7, meet the full team, our coaches, our mascot Boomer, free hot dogs, free soft drinks, free prize giveaways," Sinicropi said.

First pitch Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. The Crosscutters play the State College Spikes.

