Enter to win free Little League Classic tickets

The free seats are available for Lycoming County residents. The game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox is on Aug. 21 at Bowman Field.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Folks in Lycoming County can enter a sweepstakes for free tickets to the MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The special regular-season game will take place on Sunday, August 21, between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

The game airs nationally that evening on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Lycoming County residents can ENTER HERE until noon on Wednesday, June 29.

The participating players, coaches, and families of the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series will also be at the game.

Winners will be notified soon after the sweepstakes ends with instructions on how to receive their tickets.

The MLB Little League Classic presented by GEICO at Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters of the collegiate MLB Draft League, will be hosted by MLB and the MLBPA.