Lycoming County

Geisinger rescheduling vaccine appointments due to delayed shipments

Bad weather all over the country is affecting vaccine shipments.
Those with appointments for first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger facilities are going to have to wait a bit longer for their shots.

Officials with Geisinger say it's because shipments are delayed due to weather. 

The vaccine appointment changes are as follows by location:

At the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center:

  • Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.
  • Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) Vaccine Center:

  • Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Sunday, Feb. 21: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Center:

  • Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.
  • Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center (Mifflin County):

  • Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.
  • Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

Geisinger is reaching out directly to those who need to reschedule their appointments. 

