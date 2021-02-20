Geisinger reschedules vaccine appointments after shipment delays

People who were scheduled to get the first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger facilities may have to wait even longer to get the shot. Officials at Geisinger say that's because shipments are delayed due to weather. Thousands of appointments for first and second doses are in the process of being rescheduled. All first dose appointments scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center are being rescheduled. All second-dose vaccine appointments that were rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19 will now be held on Sunday. Appointments on Feb. 22 and 23 are being rescheduled. At the Geisinger Health Plan Building Vaccine Center in Danville, all first and second-dose appointments from Feb. 21 to 23 are being rescheduled.

All first dose appointments Scheduled for Feb. 21 At the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center in Jenkins Township, near Pittston, are being rescheduled.



All second dose vaccine appointments that were moved to rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 are now moved again to Sunday. Appointments from Feb. 22 and 23 are being rescheduled.



There is good news for those whose second dose was delayed or canceled due to winter weather.



In a statement to Newswatch 16, Geisinger says: "The CDC recently released updated guidance stating that both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines may be safely administered up to six weeks after the first dose. According to the CDC, even if the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series. However, it is unknown how extending beyond these intervals impacts the vaccines' efficacy. We will continue to recommend and schedule second doses within these approved intervals."



Geisinger is reaching out directly to those who need to reschedule their appointments.



Options will be available to contact Geisinger should the new appointment time not work for them.