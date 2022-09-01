Gearing up for the 9/11 Memorial Ride

The 21st 9/11 Memorial Ride will take place in Lycoming County later this month.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Bikers from across the country will soon rev their engines in Lycoming County. The 21st 9/11 Memorial Ride will honor all those who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The theme for this year's ride is "Let Freedom Roar."

"It is maybe a stronger expression of freedom. Let freedom ring; we are thinking more, 'Let Freedom Roar.' It is just a message to the world," said Tank Baird.

The first ride took place just four days after the attacks, and it has been going strong ever since.

Baird is the president of the 9/11 Memorial Ride Coalition. He says it is an event that all riders and bystanders need to experience firsthand.

"If you ask riders, there's a lot of different answers. But certainly, this is an emotional thing for riders. The numbers show, and if it rains, they will still be here," he said.

The ride is 42 miles long, and it passes through many municipalities in Lycoming County. It all begins at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company near Montgomery.

"It starts here, and we go over the mountain into South Williamsport, through Williamsport, Montoursville, Hughesville, Muncy, and then it ends back here," said Casey Parker, a member of the ride coalition.

The coalition is taking donations and selling t-shirts to raise money for the yearly ride.

"We get some donations, but to be honest, most of our operating expenses come from selling t-shirts," added Baird.