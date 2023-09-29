Future uncertain for condemned city hall building

Council and city officials disagree over decision to push potential sale of condemned city hall building to local realty company

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — By a six to one vote Williamsport city council decided to push off the sale of the former city hall building for another month. The offer by a realty company out of Lackawanna County drew differing opinions from council members and city officials.

Jon Mackey, Councilman

"Five yes, one no to sell the building in January I guess now some of us have changed our minds and I guess that's ok," said Councilman Jon Mackey.

"I can't move forward with an idea to sell city hall unless that I think we have a lot of our questions answered," said Councilman Vincent Pulizzi.

The former city hall was condemned back in 2021 after stormwater damaged the building's internal structure.

In January of 2023 Council voted to put the building up for sale, considering numerous offers with the highest coming from JBAS Reality, out of Jessup.

The company is currently redeveloping the former Williamsport YMCA.

"Just delaying the process even longer, that's not the leadership we are looking for," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter following the meeting. "That's not what the people who bid on city hall are looking for."

With the city being under numerous audits, Slaughter says putting resources into a condemned building is not something he says the city should be prioritizing.

"There's no reason we can't stay here, temporarily or for a longer-term period until we realize what our financial condition is."

Vice President of Council Bonnie Katz says the building has too much historical value to just be sold off.

"We have a beautiful asset sitting there and I think we can find the resources to restore it," said Katz.

In a statement given following the council meeting Owner of JBAS Realty, John Basalyga says he is disappointed by council's decision, but he does not plan to withdraw his offer.