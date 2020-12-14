Quarantined workers may affect snow removal in Williamsport

A good bit of the city's road work crew is quarantined because of Covid-19 Meaning there could be delays for snow removal.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Winter weather in Williamsport is on the way.

The Stormtracker 16 team reports that Billtown is likely to get more than six inches of snow this week.

The city is monitoring the weather projections closely.

"We're preparing for the worst but hoping for the best, and we're confident that will get the roads and sidewalks clear as quickly as possible," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

However, a good bit of the city's road work crew is quarantined because of Covid-19.

Meaning there could be delays for snow removal.

"We are working with reduced staffing, so we are asking the public to be patient with us, but we are confident that we will get the roadways and sidewalks clear," said Mayor Slaughter.

The City has over 200 tons of salt ready to go. Crews are expected to start laying salt Wednesday morning.

"What they are calling for is over a foot, I believe, 8 to 12 and possibly more, but we are going to be prepared, so we will be ready and get the trucks out there. Even with the reduction of staffing, we will get the sidewalks and streets cleaned up," said the mayor.

Mayor Slaughter says folks can contact his office if they have any questions or concerns.

With limited staffing, the city expects to work on main roads first.

"It will depend on the amount of snow that we get, it could be one of those things where we focus on the mains first and then the secondaries after that, but it will all depend on the level of snow," said Slaughter.

The city is also requesting that folks do not pile any more leaves before the snow falls this week.