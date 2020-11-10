Fundraiser honors liver doner in Lycoming County

Dustin Anello plans on donating part of his liver to his aunt Kimberlee Arbacher.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — There was music and plenty to eat at Sacred Oak Vista, all part of a fundraiser to help out Dustin Anello of Williamsport.

"It's pretty amazing to see, with everything going on, to see everyone come together as one and reach out," Anello said. "People who don't know me, who never met me before, who just heard my story and felt a connection in some type of way."

The community is giving back to Anello because of something he plans to give next week.

He's donating part of his liver to his aunt, Kimberlee Arbacher of Williamsport.

She was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year.

"I found out that she had liver cancer, and psoriasis, and Crohn'sDiease, and figured it was the least I could do, to see if I could go get tested," Anello said.

A few rounds of cornhole was the least folks could do for Dustin, who will be out of work while recovering from the donor surgery.

Aunt and nephew head to Pittsburgh next week for the life-saving donation.

"I'm speechless and can't even begin to thank him for saving my life," Arbacher said.