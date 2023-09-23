Fundraiser benefits family of Jersey Shore's Max Engle

Saturday night was a night filled with community support as folks all throughout Jersey Shore came together for a fundraiser for Max Engle's family.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A community benefit was held Saturday night for the family of Max Engle.

Engle was the Jersey Shore High School football player who died after collapsing on the football field.

Saturday night's benefit at the Gamble Farm Inn in Jersey Shore included live music, raffles, and different vendors.

Organizers say the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"Even in general, it's been since any word has gone out, and it's not even just with Max; it's with the whole community as a whole, even with other kids that have gotten sick in the community, Caleb Lattimer. This is Max Engle, we'll be doing stuff future for other children, anybody that needs anything like this. They're definitely showing the strength of the community," said Christopher and Nichol Bilbay, event organizers.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Engle family.

A community memorial and visitation for Max will also be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bald Birds Brewing Company in Jersey Shore.

Saturday night was also game night for Max Engle's team, the Jersey Shore Bulldogs, took on Mifflinburg, and there were some special guests at the game.

About 15 therapy dogs from the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club were at the game.

Both schools recently lost a student, 17-year-old Max Engle from Jersey Shore, and 9-year-old Joslyn Flickinger from Mifflinburg. Joslyn was the daughter of an assistant coach for Mifflinburg.

The dogs hung out on the sidelines, spending time with anyone who wanted to meet them.

Jersey Shore beat Mifflinburg 57-6 at the game in Union County.