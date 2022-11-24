Free Thanksgiving meals in Williamsport

The American Rescue Workers handed out hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Volunteers with American Rescue Workers are handing out Thanksgiving meals to dozens of people in the Williamsport area. Every Thanksgiving, the organization strives to provide meals to those in need on the holiday.

"In addition to the 70 shelter residents that we are serving today at our three homeless shelters, we are also serving community meals to anyone in Williamsport or the surrounding communities that need it," said Valerie Fessler of the American Rescue Workers.

The organization used to host a sit-down meal but has since switched to a drive-thru style because of Covid. Cars were lining up early.

"We are probably going to hand out probably 350 meals to anyone in need," Fessler said.

Folks went home with a pretty delicious meal.

"They are getting the most amazing meal, turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, mac & cheese, and homemade pumpkin pie. The works," added Fessler.

"I came here last year, it was the first I had the meal here, and it was really good," said William Brooks of Old Lycoming Township.

Brooks says he is very appreciative for the free meal.

"I seen the ad in the paper, and I am a widower that is living by myself, so I figured you can't beat this," added Brooks.

Calyb Kennedy is bringing meals back to the people staying at the Econo Lodge in Williamsport.

"Just like having Thanksgiving and just trying to help people who need food and all that," said Kennedy.

In addition to the Thanksgiving meals, everyone went home with a case of beverages.