Free coffee for health care workers in Lycoming County

Health care workers in Williamsport don't need to worry about their daily dose of caffeine.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County United Way has partnered with UPMC to provide nurses, doctors, and other health care employees with a free cup of joe.

Workers can pick up a free coffee from Julie's Coffee, Sawhorse Cafe, Alabaster Coffee, or Backhouse Cafe Coffee; all in Williamsport as a show of appreciation for all their hard work during the pandemic.

"Anybody who is working for UPMC and putting in a lot of time during the pandemic can walk into any of those four coffee shops today and tomorrow with their badges," says Ron Frick with Lycoming County United Way.

The promotion continues into Thursday in Williamsport.