Bullfrog Brewery wants to give you a free beer

The business in Lycoming County wants to lift your spirits with a complimentary adult beverage.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Bullfrog Brewery in downtown Williamsport wants to give back to the community during these tough times and it's doing so by giving out free beer.

Steve Koch is the owner of Bullfrog Brewery and he says his business, like many others, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis but that hasn't stopped his creative thinking.

"Through it all, I've enjoyed the forced creativity aspect," Koch said. "If I can't turn my brain off, I might as well use it in a good way."

Koch came up with the idea to give away free beer. Anyone 21 and older can walk in to the Bullfrog Brewery and get a free 12-ounce beer to go.

"It may be counterintuitive to give away the product that brings us our income but who couldn't use a little freebie during this time?"

A recent proclamation in Williamsport allows people to carry open alcohol containers around the city. It's a way to help restaurants that want to set up outdoor seating.

"It has brought people in and it has helped with overall business."

Koch hopes the proclamation is something that is positive for the city.

"I have been a strong advocate for that to be lifted for a long while now, just to give people a little bit more freedom," Koch added.