Former Williamsport cop facing charges

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A former Williamsport police officer faces multiple charges following an investigation by the attorney general's office.

Officials say Eric Derr, 36, of Cogan's Station began a sexual relationship with a woman involved in a drug arrest.

Derr then helped the woman stay safe while committing crimes.

Derr is also accused of covering up drug charges against that woman's friend.

The attorney general's office says Derr is also accused of coercing another woman into having sex with him to avoid retail theft charges.

Derr also used police computers to look up personal information on 28 women not related to his work.

According to the attorney general's office, Derr's charges include: tampering with public records, unlawful use of computer, unsworn falsification to authorities, hindering apprehension, official oppression criminal coercion, and related charges.