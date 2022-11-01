Former fire chief laid to rest in Lycoming County

83-year-old Paul Stroble was laid to rest by family and colleagues in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Paul Stroble joined the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company more than 5 decades ago. Now 57 years to the exact date, the former fire chief is being laid to rest.

"Between last night and today, the amount of support and the people that came to honor my dad made me feel grateful," said Jerry Stroble, Paul's son.

Family, friends, and local emergency service members from all over the county were in attendance at the funeral. The service was held at St. John's United Methodist Church in the Newberry section of Williamsport. Those in attendance say the 83-year-old left a lasting legacy in the area.

"I joined this fire company in 1987 and ever since I met him he has been a person who influenced lives," said Joseph Hopple, the Chief of Operations in Old Lycoming Township.

"It is tough to lay him to rest because I grew up with his son Jerry, him and I went to school together, so, I have known Paul over 50 years and those guys got me into the fire department," said Matthew Holdt, the current fire chief at the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Paul Stroble served as fire chief from 1978 to 1984. He also served in the United States Navy. He is one of three generations of firefighters. His two sons, who also happen to be firefighters, spoke with Newswatch 16 after the funeral.

"He lived for the fire hall, that was his life. I remember many nights he would leave my mom at the grocery store to go to calls and she would be wandering around the store for 2 to 3 hours," said Mark Stroble, Paul's son.

"He was a great dad. Loving, caring, and would do anything for anyone. We never wanted for anything," said Jerry Stroble.

Stroble was buried at Twin Hill's Memorial Park near Montoursville. He is survived by his wife and three children.