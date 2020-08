The coroner says the 12-year-old boy was riding on a forklift with two others when the forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping him underneath.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Lycoming County are investigating the death of a child killed in an accident.

The Lycoming County Coroner says 12-year-old Samuel Beiler of Ronks, Pennsylvania died when he was trapped under a forklift Saturday.

Beiler was riding on the forklift with two others when the forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping him underneath.

It happened on Elimsport Road in Clinton Township.