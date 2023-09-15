Football fundraisers for Max Engle

Schools across central Pennsylvania are helping to raise money for Jersey Shore's Max Engle at football games this week.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It has been one week since Jersey Shore's Max Engle was hospitalized after collapsing on the football field. Due to his current condition, this week's Jersey Shore game was postponed. However, bulldog pride could be found at many football games across central Pennsylvania on Friday.

"We are wearing orange because it represents the Jersey Shore football team, as that is where the Engle family is from," said Emily Kime, a cheerleader at Williamsport Area High School.

"Tonight we chose to wear orange to support Max, all the players and family at Jersey Shore," said Chase Snyder, a student at Montoursville Area High School.

Newswatch 16 stopped by both Williamsport's and Montoursville's home football games. Cheerleaders from each school were collecting money for Max's medical bills.

"Today, our cheerleaders have donations bins, and they are walking around raising some money that people might have," added Kime.

"The buckets seem to be growing, and we are hoping by the end of the night that it goes really well," said Amber Dorman, Montoursville's Cheer Coach.

Many of these students have never met Max, but they all said that does not matter. All they care about is seeing him get better.

"We just keep praying that he gets better," said Susanna Kieffer, a cheerleader at Williamsport Area High School.

"It is bigger than sports, and it happened in our area, and we are supporting him right now," Snyder said.

"The warrior cheerleaders and the warrior family are just sending hopes and prayers to Max's family," stated Jordyn Brezan, a cheerleader at Montoursville Area High School.

Anyone who donated at either game received a sticker with Max's #4 on it and an orange ribbon. Players and cheerleaders at both games also wore orange for Max.