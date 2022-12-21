Food distribution feeds hundreds of families in need

A drive-thru food distribution provided over 600 families with Christmas Day meals.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There was a long line of vehicles outside the American Rescue Workers in Williamsport as people waited for food to be loaded into their cars. This is the organization's biggest food drive of the year, serving around 650 families.

"We were all here bright and early getting things ready to go. It is a full drive-thru distribution today. First come, first served," said Valerie Fessler, the director of community engagement at American Rescue Workers.

The food was provided by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Families will go home with all the fixings for a free breakfast, lunch, and Christmas dinner.

"Wonderful food. So there is turkeys here, emergency food, which is all kinds of dry foods, eggs, milk, fresh produce, and just a whole lot of great food," said Joe Arthur, the executive director at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

According to the food bank, the need for food has significantly increased with inflation. Prices at the grocery store continue to rise.

"This year, we have more people coming for help, unfortunately. But the good news is we have donors supporting us, and all of this food, of course, is being provided free to families," said Arthur.

"I live on a fixed income, and this food is very helpful. I don't get a lot of money, so this food helps out," said Sandra Jones of Williamsport.

Folks waiting in line said they are grateful to have a meal to provide for their families on the holiday.

"It is really good. I am glad they do this for everybody. We need it," said Linda Kibler of Williamsport.

The American Rescue Workers will also be hosting a prepared drive-thru meal distribution at their location on Elmira Street in Williamsport on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.