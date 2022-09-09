Food banks busy during Hunger Action Awareness Month

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating explains why so many in our area find themselves in need.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Volunteers are hard at work at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank facility in Williamsport. It is all a part of Hunger Action Awareness Month.

"During September, we have a lot going on, but really the idea is to get the word out that hunger is still a very big issue," said Joe Arthur, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The food bank packs 2,000 meal boxes a month for seniors in the north-central region, but getting some food has been challenging.

"It makes it difficult because supply chains have been strained, so getting the product here to pack has been difficult," said warehouse manager Jason Niemczyk.

The food bank says it has seen a significant increase in the number of people needing meals.

According to Feeding Pennsylvania, one in every nine Pennsylvanians struggle to put dinner on the table every night.

"We had a drop off after the pandemic, but it has started to rise with inflation. It is, unfortunately, a stark reality for everyone, so getting those meals out to these working families is very important to us."

The food bank says there are many ways you can help those struggling with food insecurity.

"A lot of different ways to help out. Not just donations of time, which is hard to put a number on, but it means a lot, just like the group behind me. But donations of money help out."

If you would like to volunteer to pack food, you can sign up here.