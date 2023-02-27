Food bank preparing for SNAP benefit change

The SNAP Emergency allotments will be ending in March, and food banks expect to see an increase in demand because of it.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Starting in March, families in need will no longer receive the SNAP Emergency Allotments that are distributed in the second half of the month. The additional assistance began in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, more than 1 million SNAP recipients will lose about $181 per month on average. This means families will seek the help of organizations like the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"In the last few months, maybe the last six months, we have watched the lines grow longer, and the number of people needing help is greater, and we know with this part of SNAP going away, it will probably increase a significant amount for people in need," said Amy Hill of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

More than 60,000 people in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Tioga Counties received SNAP benefits in December. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been preparing for an increase in demand for help.

"We have known this was going to come. So, as a food bank, we have been stockpiling and placing things on order, doing what we can to make sure we have enough food to meet demand," Hill said.

With rising food prices and inflation, the food bank is asking for donations to support the increase in demand. You can donate here.

"Financial gifts are the most effective way to make a difference for your neighbors in need. We are going to be participating in the "Raise the Region" event next week, which I know is a high-profile fundraiser for a lot of non-profits," added Hill.

Families in need of assistance can get help from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. You can learn how to do so here.