Folks in Williamsport give thanks

People in Williamsport shared why they are thankful this year with Newswatch 16.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With the holiday season approaching many folks will soon be giving thanks around the dinner table. Newswatch 16 asked people walking around the streets of Williamsport about what they are thankful for this year.

"I am thankful for maintaining my job throughout the pandemic and being able to work from home," said Alicia Fasciano of Williamsport.

"I am thankful for mother nature and fresh air because it is such a great way to bring community together," said Courtney Vidonish of Nippenose Valley.

"I am thankful that we get to spend a holiday with our family and for our own health in being able to do that this year," said Paul Roman of Williamsport.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the American Rescue Worker's main offices in Williamsport. That is where we met Matthew Beiler.

"This time last year I was homeless and I had just gotten out of an institution and I had no clue what I was going to do with my life," said Matthew Beiler of Williamsport.

Matthew now works full time at the organization and has his own place to live and for that, he is thankful.

"It is a pretty amazing place and I am very thankful for ARW. Probably over the last year this has been the biggest blessing in my life," said Beiler.

The pandemic has affected many folks within our communities. Businesses like Gustonian Gifts were hit hard by the virus outbreak. The owner, Barbara Miele, wanted to give thanks to her customers for their never-ending support.

"With everybody thinking Christmas and small business, we are thankful for that and just thankful for all of our customers and anybody that walks through our door," said Barbara Miele, owner of Gustonian Gifts.

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shared what he is thankful for this year.

"This holiday season I am thankful for my family and for all the folks that I get to meet while covering stories for Newswatch 16. Y'all really do make this job special," said Chris Keating.