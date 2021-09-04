Flames damage apartment building in Williamsport

Flames broke out just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An apartment complex in Lycoming County is damaged after flames tore through it on Friday night.

Flames broke out just before 5 p.m. at a house along Campbell Street in Williamsport.

According to officials, no one was home at the time of the fire. One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion.

The building is not a total loss but will need work done before residents can return.