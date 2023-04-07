Fishing for free on the Fourth

Kids in Lycoming County took advantage of the fish for free day and learned from experts about proper etiquette when fishing.

WATERVILLE, Pa. — Carrera Hummer reeled in her biggest catch of the day. She and other kids spent Independence Day fishing in Little Pine State Park near Watervile in Lycoming County.

"It was hard to reel it in... but I couldn't believe it," said Hummer of Avis.

"It is priceless to see children fish and get excited about it," said Ian Loewen, an environmental education specialist with the DCNR.

Kids are learning how to cast, bait and hook and abide by fishing etiquette. Loewen has been teaching kids to fish on the holiday for many years.

"We want to get more fishermen out and about. First and foremost we are trying to teach them that you want to be smart anglers," he said.

These kids are participating in the SMART fishing program hosted by the DCNR.

"SMART stands for safety, manners, appreciate clean water, release and teacher," Loewen explained.

"We came here last year and that was our first year we did it," Hummer added.

The Fourth of July is one of just two days in a year where fishing without a license is allowed in Pennsylvania.

"One is around Memorial Day weekend and the other is Fourth of July... it gives other people who wouldn't necessarily have the chance or a day to fish," Loewen said.