Emergency responders honored in Jersey Shore

Some emergency responders were honored Friday morning in Jersey Shore. The firefighters and patrolman rescued a man from a burning building in February.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Someone once said, "heroes are ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary." Five heroes were recognized Friday outside Citizens' Hose Company in Jersey Shore.

On February 15, the Broadway Hotel and Restaurant in Jersey Shore went up in smoke and flames. Jason Clarke's parents live next door to the hotel.

"We always feared that if the Broadway went up in flames, it could easily take the whole block. I was filled with a lot of emotion," Clarke recalled.

When emergency responders got there, they realized someone was trapped on the third floor of the building.

"They had their hands on the guy. We pretty much helped them down the ladder and made the save," said Ron Dailey, Independent Hose Company.

Chief Howard Fausey, Assistant Chief Ethan Goodbrod, Jason Clarke, Ron Dailey and Patrolman Shawn Hummer were credited with saving the man's life.

"You help your fellow man. that's how I see my job as being a firefighter," Clarke said.

Recently, U.S. Rep. Fred keller Honored the emergency responders on the House floor. On this day, he presented them with the Congressional record of that honor.

"Not necessary. We do the job to help the community. We don't expect, nor do we want recognition," said Chief Howard Fausey.

Chief Fausey stressed that it wasn't just the five people involved in the rescue. The entire team helped in some way.

"We have a great group of guys in both organizations and we do a tremendous job. We give it 110 percent when we need to," Fausey said.