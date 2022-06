The event showcasing local artists took place in downtown Bill Town.

The first Friday of the month calls for a celebration of the arts in Williamsport.

Downtown Bill Town was alive with energy and entertainment for the Lycoming Arts Council First Friday.

The community event aims to showcase local artists and their work while also offering live music.

Many businesses stay open late to welcome in shoppers.

If you missed Friday night's festivities, the next First Friday event in Williamsport will be held on July 1st.