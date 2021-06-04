First Friday brings business to Billtown

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — West Fourth Street was alive with energy and entertainment in Williamsport's downtown.
This was the city's First Friday event, and families and vendors packed the street.
With the state lifting restrictions the weekend before, people soaked up the normal life once again.
“I feel a lot better, the community coming together,” said Abbigail Rupp of Williamsport. “Everybody taking part and doing everything because the corona, there was, it was awkward.”
Vendor Stacey Losell from Williamsport was here selling her homemade earrings.
“Oh, it's absolutely wonderful. We've been waiting for it,” said Losell. “A lot of the vendors, we missed a lot of events last year, and definitely it's nice to get out to see your family and friends again.”
Parent Samantha Bower of Williamsport was happy to get her family out of the house.
“It's great. It's nice to be able to walk outside and enjoy and see people out in the community again,” said Bower.
“It's crazy, you know I was stuck in during the pandemic, during quarantine,” said Anthony Hutchinson. “It sucked, to be honest, just sitting home all day watching tv.”
Vendor El Ward used her time during the pandemic to make these graphic t-shirts and pictures at her home in Williamsport.
“It was very challenging. I found myself creating a ton of art, just art, art, art and stacking it in my kitchen,” said Ward.
Carnie Datres owns Kitchen Repose on West Fourth Street, a meal delivery service, but she launched a cafe here two months ago.
She says First Friday is giving her new business a free commercial
“This is our first-ever First Friday that we decided to just open up and have some simple options, but it's been really great for our exposure,” said Datres.
Some people here were so excited that things were getting back to normal. They went the extra mile to show their excitement.
Wendi Smith with West Branch Pride broke out her unicorn costume to spice things up.
“It's fun. This is my first big event since I got vaccinated, so I'm excited,” said Smith.
For more information on Williamsport’s Friday Friday, you can check out its website, Facebook, and the City of Williamsport website.