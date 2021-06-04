First Friday brings business to Billtown

“Oh, it's absolutely wonderful. We've been waiting for it,” said Losell. “A lot of the vendors, we missed a lot of events last year, and definitely it's nice to get out to see your family and friends again.”



Parent Samantha Bower of Williamsport was happy to get her family out of the house.



“It's great. It's nice to be able to walk outside and enjoy and see people out in the community again,” said Bower.



“It's crazy, you know I was stuck in during the pandemic, during quarantine,” said Anthony Hutchinson. “It sucked, to be honest, just sitting home all day watching tv.”



Vendor El Ward used her time during the pandemic to make these graphic t-shirts and pictures at her home in Williamsport.



“It was very challenging. I found myself creating a ton of art, just art, art, art and stacking it in my kitchen,” said Ward.



Carnie Datres owns Kitchen Repose on West Fourth Street, a meal delivery service, but she launched a cafe here two months ago.



She says First Friday is giving her new business a free commercial

