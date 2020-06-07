Too much? Neighbors frazzled by fireworks in Williamsport

Shooting off fireworks is a normal summer tradition but some residents in the city say it's beginning to get out of hand.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The city of Williamsport is rethinking its firework ordinance in the aftermath of a noisy Fourth of July.

Fireworks blasts in residential neighborhoods could be seen and heard all over the city on Saturday night.

"I have never seen so many fireworks going off in one area around where I live ever in my entire life," Kathy Miller said.

"I kind of described it as a war zone which I have never lived through one, thankfully, but there were just booms coming from every direction all around us," Elizabeth Marcello recalled.

According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, fireworks seen in the neighborhoods violate the city's fireworks ordinance.

"At 10 o'clock was supposed to be the cut-off time for that, but even still, those fireworks that we were hearing would not be permitted within 150 feet of any structure," Mayor Slaughter said.

City Hall has received more than 100 phone calls about the large number of fireworks that have been set off in the city this summer. Slaughter says city council is working on a plan to tighten the fireworks ordinance for next year.

"We could limit it to maybe just a day or two, maybe a day before the Fourth of July, the Fourth of July, and the day after so like the 3rd, 4th, and 5th, for example. There is a number of items, we could look at the time, right now it's 10 o'clock and maybe we will adjust that," said the mayor.

"I think the regulations are good like they are if they were followed. Unfortunately, they were not followed this year, at least in my neighborhood, so if they need to tighten that to enforce it then I would agree with it."

Pet owners hope people will stop shooting off fireworks now that the Fourth of July weekend is over.

"The fact that so many people were setting them off at once was a lot and again that night it's fine but past that night, it will probably be OK if I hear less of them."