COGAN STATION, Pa. — Investigators say a fire earlier this month at a home in Lycoming County was likely caused by fireworks.

Several explosions were heard at the home along Linn Street followed by the fire.

A man and woman were able to get out.

The man suffered severe injuries and was flown to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center.