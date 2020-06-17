Fireworks display planned in Williamsport

Backyard Broadcasting in Williamsport will be hosting a fireworks display despite the COVID-19 crisis.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Fireworks will be lighting up the night sky in Williamsport on the Fourth of July. It will be the 25th straight year that Backyard Broadcasting host the Independence Day celebration.

"We wanted to make sure people had something to celebrate. It is our nation's 244th birthday, kind of a big deal, so we decided we would forge forth and get things done," said Ted Minier with WILQ.

Many firework celebrations across northeastern and central Pennsylvania have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Williamsport will be just one of the few cities with a fireworks display.

"As soon as the restrictions came in place in mid-March, we started planning to do what we could to get the city involved and make sure that people had something to celebrate over the summer months."

Fireworks will be shot off from a new location in the west end of Williamsport. Backyard Broadcasting says folks won't have to gather to see the show but can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

"Duboistown, South Williamsport, Newberry, the east side, and the west end of Williamsport. Zambelli Fireworks, a world-class fireworks company, have assured us that they will be seen by a major part of the city."

"I think that as long as they are taking proper precautions and asking people to not congregate, then why not? It is a positive thing for people to watch," said Ally Mcquillen of Williamsport.

Not everyone in the city is thrilled with the fireworks this year.

"I think it's not a great idea because there is a bald eagle's nest right across the interstate from the fireworks launch site and I feel like that is jeopardizing the eagles," said Nathan Allen of Williamsport.

The eagle's nest is located in a group of trees along Interstate 80. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, fireworks must be launched more than a half-mile from an eagle's nest.

"We are outside of that area and we feel confident that with the aerial photo provided to us by the Pennsylvania Game Commission that we are well within the federal guidelines."