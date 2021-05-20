Fireman's carnival back in Lycoming County

The Hepburn Township Fire Company held its first carnival since the pandemic started and people here couldn't be happier.

HEPBURNVILLE, Pa. — As sounds of amusement games filled the fairgrounds near Williamsport, it took folks back to a time before COVID.



“It's great. It's finally nice to be back to some sense of normalcy. The weather's awesome too, so that helps and it's nice to be out doing normal things again,” said Hilary Busbee from Williamsport.



“It's finally nice to get some fresh air, get some great food and have a great time with family, getting to people watch and see faces that you haven't in a very long time,” said Mary Engle from Williamsport.

The carnival kicked off Tuesday and the fire chief says turnout has been a success.

That's important since this carnival is the fire company's biggest fundraiser.



The chief said not being able to hold the typical fundraisers put the firefighters in a tough financial situation.



“Money was tight. We had to dip into our reserves over the last year,” said Fire Chief Jeffrey Tampesco.

The fire chief says like so many other volunteer fire companies they had to start thinking outside the box when it came to making money.

The chief said the volunteers held a few drive-through food sales events to keep them afloat.

"We did a pulled pork event, we did a chicken barbecue and they were actually supported really well,” said Tempesco.

Seeing how crowded the carnival got moments after it opened at 6 pm, people were glad knowing they were supporting their volunteer fire company.

“As a former firefighter myself, I am glad they had a wonderful week,” said Fern Schon from Cogan Station.

And they're still more of the week to come.

The Hepburn Township Fire Company's carnival runs through Saturday.