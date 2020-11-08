Firefighters in Williamsport test positive for COVID-19

Six Williamsport firefighters tested positive last week.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire had a small coronavirus outbreak at their station last week. Six firefighters on staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"Between Tuesday and Wednesday in less than a 24-hour period, we tested every member of the department and when the results came back we had six positive cases and 27 negative cases," said Williamsport Fire Chief Mark Killian.

Back in March, Newswatch 16 spoke with firefighters at the Williamsport Bureau of Fire regarding COVID-19 safety protocols. Fire Chief Mark Killian says not much has changed since then.

"In a fire department like ours, we live together 25 percent of the time, so we are in relatively confined spaces in the living quarters of the firehouse, riding in vehicles together, so we really just reiterated the importance of social distancing and mask use."

All firefighters must wear a mask while in the station or out on a call.

"When we are in the public and we have to interact with the public on any emergency response, whether that be a medical call, an automatic fire alarm, or a vehicle accident, our personnel along with police and EMS are always going to be wearing masks."

Chief Killian wants the public to know that the outbreak in the fire department is under control.