LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday.

The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township.

We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming County.

The full extent of the damage is unclear but we will provide updates as they become available.