Fire in Williamsport leaves three families without a home

A fire broke out at a group of rowhomes in Williamsport Monday morning.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Fire was called to a section of row homes on Lloyd street in Billtown after a large fire broke out in one of the living units.

The fire heavily damaged two of the apartments and smoke spread throughout the row home.

"The building caught on fire and I was in the shower. I heard the smoke alarms and I ran to the third floor to put clothes on and then ran out the door. When I got downstairs the house started filling up with smoke and when I got out the front door the whole porch was on fire," said John Hill of Williamsport.

"My fiancée was banging on the bathroom door saying there was a fire. So, I had to rush out and get out of the house as quickly as possible," said Julian Wade of Williamsport.

When firefighters were called, they heard that people were trapped inside.

Steve Wright was at work when his apartment caught on fire.

He came back home and ran inside to pull out two members of his family.

"I came through the back door in the kitchen and they were standing in the living room and my front door was on fire, the whole front wall was on fire and I picked them up and carried them out back," said Steve Wright of Williamsport.

It took firefighters around an hour to put out the flames.

Nobody was hurt.

Some families say they lost almost everything they owned in the fire, including their homes.

"Just moved in a couple weeks ago. Didn't get the chance to get renters insurance and was going to work on getting that in the next day or so and hopefully there is stuff that can be saved or maybe lost all my stuff. I am just nervous and upset and I have never been through a fire," said Hill.

"We got to find somewhere else to live. My landlord is on his way down, I work for my landlord, so he is on his way down here to see what we are going to do about that," said Wright.