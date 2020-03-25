LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A home is destroyed after it was hit by a fast moving fire Tuesday evening in Lycoming County. Those flames broke out around seven on Sheets Hill Road near Unityville. The chief says the home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The family had just purchased the home and was in the process of moving in. There was no power connected yet. The cause of that fire is under investigation in Lycoming County.
Fire destroys Lycoming County home
Family just purchased the home.