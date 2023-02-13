Flowers and fire — South Williamsport firefigters' annual rose sale

The South Williamsport Fire Department is selling roses for its annual Valentine's Day fundraiser.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — If you have yet to pick up Valentine's Day flowers for that special someone, the South Williamsport Fire Department has you covered. The fire company hosts an annual rose sale.

"We have been doing this for like 20 years now, and we make a good profit from it, and we enjoy seeing the people come in and talking to them and meeting the public. It is a lot of fun," said Grover Danley, co-chair fundraiser of the South Williamsport Fire Department.

The rose sale takes place in the Beiter's Furniture parking lot in South Williamsport. Danley says there are more than 250 dozen roses for sale.

"We have pastel roses that are $25 a dozen, two dozen for $40, and the traditional reds are $30 for a dozen," Danley added.

Paul Cole and his son Calvin stopped by to pick up flowers for the lucky lady in their lives.

"I usually get pastels for her every year, two different colors," said Cole.

Organizers say the rose sale is perhaps their biggest fundraiser of the year. The fire department hopes to raise money for a new fire truck.

"Looking at $900,000 just to buy a new engine rescue truck and doing big fundraisers like this is important, and it is nice that the public supports us," Danley added.

"It is great; I do it every year. I have done it 19 years now," Cole added. "I always try and support the fire companies as much as I can."

The sale will continue on Valentine's Day until the fire department sells out of roses.