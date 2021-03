Firefighter suffered minor injury.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home Thursday morning in Williamsport.

The call went out around 8:30 at the place on High Street.

The fire was put out within 15 minutes, but crews were told kids were trapped upstairs.

After sweeping the place multiple times, they learned everyone was out safe.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital to have a minor injury looked at.