Fire claims the lives of woman and child in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Blown out windows and a charred exterior is all that's left after a fire ripped through a home on Woodward Avenue in Woodward Township, claiming the lives of two people.
State Police said 67-year-old Carolyn Barner died from burns and 8-year-old Riley Welch died from smoke inhalation.
Troopers said the Barner jumped or fell from a window.
Another adult in the home was rescued from the fire by a volunteer firefighter who was driving by.
He saw smoke and flames coming from the home and called 911.
State Police said the driver then entered the home and rescued 68-year-old Gary Apker, who was asleep in the living room.
Chelsea Miller was the daycare teacher of the child who died in the fire.
She said Riley was always happy and smiling.
"You always want to have that comfortable relationship with any child that you come in contact with and Riley she was one of those," said Miller. "I had said was like a daughter to me inside the school and inside the daycare because she would always come to me for everything."
Miller said her heart breaks knowing that she will never be able to be in Riley's company again.
"Going into the school, it's going to be rough, walking down those hallways and not hearing 'Miss Chelsea,' coming up behind me or running down the hallway to give me that hug, you know I'm really going to miss that," added Miller.
Since the family lost almost everything, Riley's daycare teacher started a GoFundMe page to help the family recover.
"I know any family going through a tragic moment the last thing they want to think about especially with a child you know planning a funeral for their child. I know me as a mother if I lost one of my children, money isn't the first thing I'm worrying about," said Miller.
