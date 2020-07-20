Fire claims the lives of woman and child in Lycoming County

"You always want to have that comfortable relationship with any child that you come in contact with and Riley she was one of those," said Miller. "I had said was like a daughter to me inside the school and inside the daycare because she would always come to me for everything."



Miller said her heart breaks knowing that she will never be able to be in Riley's company again.



"Going into the school, it's going to be rough, walking down those hallways and not hearing 'Miss Chelsea,' coming up behind me or running down the hallway to give me that hug, you know I'm really going to miss that," added Miller.



Since the family lost almost everything, Riley's daycare teacher started a GoFundMe page to help the family recover.



"I know any family going through a tragic moment the last thing they want to think about especially with a child you know planning a funeral for their child. I know me as a mother if I lost one of my children, money isn't the first thing I'm worrying about," said Miller.